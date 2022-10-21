Consolidator Report - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

The announcement comes as Crash Champions officially closed on a deal to acquire a location in Gresham.

Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

Driven Brands recently celebrated its 1,000th collision repair facility across North America with the opening of CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body Little Rock in Little Rock, Ark.

Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year

Fix Auto USA named Alex Doria — owner of Fix Auto Santee — as the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year for 2022.

Fix Auto USA Names Richard Fish Franchisee of the Year

Fish was selected for his leadership among the Fix Auto USA network, excellent performance, mentorship of other franchise owners and support for the entire Fix Auto USA family.