Consolidator Report

The 1Collision advisory team will be fielding repairers’ questions at booth no. 35271 in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 1-4.

Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida

Classic Collision has acquired Fenders Collision USA in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview, Fla., along with a newly renovated facility opening in Orlando, Fla.

Maaco to Celebrate 50th Anniversary at 2022 Convention

Maaco franchise owners will be gathering Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov.18 for the 2022 Maaco convention in Carlsbad, Calif., to celebrate Maaco’s 50th anniversary.