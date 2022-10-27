 Consolidator Report
Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

Click Here to Read More
The 1Collision advisory team will be fielding repairers’ questions at booth no. 35271 in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 1-4.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida

Classic Collision has acquired Fenders Collision USA in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview, Fla., along with a newly renovated facility opening in Orlando, Fla.

Read more here.

Maaco to Celebrate 50th Anniversary at 2022 Convention

Maaco franchise owners will be gathering Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov.18 for the 2022 Maaco convention in Carlsbad, Calif., to celebrate Maaco’s 50th anniversary.

Read more here.

Fix Auto USA Announces Top Performers

Fix Auto USA announced the top performers in the Fix Auto family during the final day of the Fix Auto USA conference, naming three store owners and their teams with the honors.

Read more here.

