Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Body Bangin': The Disconnect with Female Customers

Micki Woods interviews Katie Mares, author of CustomHER Experience, on why many businesses get it wrong when trying to market to women.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco Leaders, Mike Anderson Headline 2022 Maaco Convention

Maaco celebrated its 50th anniversary at the 2022 Maaco Convention at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa with an action-packed day of learning, camaraderie and celebration.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers.

Read more here.

Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body, a family-owned and operated collision repair facility in Mankato, Minn., has donated $4,800 directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Read more here.

Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders has been recognized as one of the “50 Missourians You Should Know” by Ingram’s Magazine.

Read more here.

Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100

Texas Collision Centers announced that it has made the Dallas Morning News’ Top 100 list of best local places to work.

Read more here.

J & R Auto Body & Paint Becomes First 1Collision in San Diego

1Collision has announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif. 

Read more here.

