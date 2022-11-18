Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Maaco celebrated its 50th anniversary at the 2022 Maaco Convention at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa with an action-packed day of learning, camaraderie and celebration.

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers.

Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body, a family-owned and operated collision repair facility in Mankato, Minn., has donated $4,800 directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders has been recognized as one of the “50 Missourians You Should Know” by Ingram’s Magazine.

Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100

Texas Collision Centers announced that it has made the Dallas Morning News’ Top 100 list of best local places to work.

J & R Auto Body & Paint Becomes First 1Collision in San Diego

1Collision has announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif.

