Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of Shamrock Auto Body in St. Cloud, Fla.

Read more here.

Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise Owners

Maaco concluded the celebration of their 50th anniversary at the 2022 Maaco Convention with awards and recognition for outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence.

Read more here.