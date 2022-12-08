 Consolidator Report
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidator Report

on

Videos of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale's PDR Program
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale’s PDR Program

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

VIVE Collision announced it is partnering with the Marines this holiday season for a Toys for Tots drive to deliver new, unwrapped toys to needy children.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Roering Auto Body in Saint Paul, Minn.

Read more here.

Car ADAS Announces 18th Location

Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of Georgia ADAS Calibrations in Decatur, Ga., their 18th location.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

The 12 November giveaways put Crash Champions on pace to take part in a combined total of 40 vehicle giveaways in 2022.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Seattle

Crash Champions bolstered their Seattle service by adding seven locations through acquisitions of 1st Class Auto Body and Seattle Automotive.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement

News: Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

News: TechForce, Caliber Create Video on Collision Careers

News: BASF’s First Biomass Balance Auto Coatings Debuts in China

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business