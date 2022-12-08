News: Consolidator Report
VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive
VIVE Collision announced it is partnering with the Marines this holiday season for a Toys for Tots drive to deliver new, unwrapped toys to needy children.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Roering Auto Body in Saint Paul, Minn.
Read more here.
Car ADAS Announces 18th Location
Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of Georgia ADAS Calibrations in Decatur, Ga., their 18th location.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November
The 12 November giveaways put Crash Champions on pace to take part in a combined total of 40 vehicle giveaways in 2022.