Consolidator Report

Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection, operated by DCR Systems.

Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo.

Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

Crash Champions has expanded to its 36th state, acquiring Andrade Motorcar, a high-quality collision repair center located in West Haven, Conn.

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash.

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions has acquired Capitol Body Shop, which serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area.

