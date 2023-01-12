Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

Crash Champions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as senior vice president and chief people officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

CARSTAR Fort Collins: Process Produces Performance

The new facility that CARSTAR Fort Collins moved into was designed with organization and performance in mind.

NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Mobile Franchise in Montana

NOVUS Glass has announced the addition of NOVUS Glass of Bozeman, Mont.

