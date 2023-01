Consolidator Report

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) announced that the Collision Advice Legacy Group Spartan 300 has joined them as a level one partner. As a level one partner, Collision Advice and members of the Spartan Group will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.