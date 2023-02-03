Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European Collision.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Hosts First Responders in Branson, Mo.

Crash Champions recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of an NABC F.R.E.E. event.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Ranked First Again in Collision by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

Read more here.

ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

Read more here.