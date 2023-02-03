 Consolidator Report

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 30.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Related Articles

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European Collision.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Hosts First Responders in Branson, Mo.

Crash Champions recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of an NABC F.R.E.E. event.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Ranked First Again in Collision by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

Read more here.

ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

CARSTAR Ranked First Again in Collision by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR has been ranked number one in the collision repair category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500.

“We are honored to continue to be recognized among the top franchise companies in the world,” said Damien Reyna, U.S. collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “In 2022, we focused on strengthening our support for our franchise partners while continuing to deliver strategic growth and operational improvements as North America’s premier collision repair company. Our ranking as one of the top franchises reflects these accomplishments.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Partners with Michael Lewis for IMSA Racing Series

ASE will sponsor International Motor Sports Association driver Michael Lewis for the 2023 season.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Hosts First Responders in Branson, Mo.

Crash Champions recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of an NABC F.R.E.E. event.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCC ONE Repair Workflow to Integrate with CDK’s Dealer Management System

The CCC-CDK integration offers dealer-owned collision centers a way to seamlessly manage repairs from inception to billing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Palm Springs First Responders Learn New Rescue Skills

The Palm Springs Fire Department learned new rescue skills on electric vehicles at a recent NABC F.R.E.E. event.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show Set for May 19-20, 2023

Following the huge success of the inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show last year, the associations hosting the show are doubling the size of the event for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers