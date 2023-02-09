Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has opened a new collision repair facility in its home market of Chicago.

Classic Collision Grows in Minnesota

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Gale’s Auto Body in Blaine, Minn.

Auto Glass Now Opens in Tallahassee, Florida

This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market.

Focus Advisors Offers 2022 Consolidation Year in Review

The acquisition and development strategies of key consolidators came more sharply into view during 2022.

