BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 20.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA Participates in Career Fair

Fix Auto USA participated in a UTI career fair in Long Beach, Calif., with the Southern California I-CAR Committee and CREF.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Celebrates Women Leaders

CARSTAR announced it is highlighting the women in its network who are leading the charge in delivering high-quality collision repair.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Opens 25th Ohio Location

Crash Champions announced it has opened a new shop in Avon, Ohio, its 25th location in the Buckeye State.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Auto Tech Collision Center in East Lakeland, Fla.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Single Mother

Crash Champions recently restored and donated a Hyundai Elantra to a Springfield, Mo., single mother in need as part of the Recycled Rides program.

Read more here.

ABRA Celebrates Women Leaders

Following International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, ABRA salutes the women who keep the wheels turning.

Read more here.

Fix Auto Tujunga Opens in California

Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga, joins the auto repair industry with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

Read more here.

