Consolidator Report - BodyShop Business

Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia
Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran
Crash Champions, NABC and GEICO donated a refurbished vehicle to Cyril Smith, a Charlotte, N.C., Army veteran.
Chariot Collision Center in Indiana Joins 1Collision
1Collision has announced the addition of Chariot Collision Center in Kokomo, Ind.
Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award
Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.
