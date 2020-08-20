Connect with us

Consolidator Report: Week of Aug. 17

Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in California

Fix Auto USA announced it has added a new location to its growing network: Fix Auto Temple City in Los Angeles, Calif.

Read more here.

Key Choice Collision Centers Seeking New Partners in Midwest

Key Choice is looking for new partners for the first time in its 13-year history.

Read more here.

Maaco Franchisee Raises Funds for Man Injured in Home Invasion

Matt Davlin of Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Boise helped Jason Mullins with some of the financial burden from being unable to work.

Read more here.

Consolidator Report: Week of Aug. 17

Key Choice Collision Centers Seeking New Partners in Midwest

Maaco Franchisee Raises Funds for Man Injured in Home Invasion

Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in California
