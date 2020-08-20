Consolidator Report: Week of Aug. 17

Click Here to Read More

Fix Auto USA announced it has added a new location to its growing network: Fix Auto Temple City in Los Angeles, Calif.

Key Choice Collision Centers Seeking New Partners in Midwest

Key Choice is looking for new partners for the first time in its 13-year history.

Maaco Franchisee Raises Funds for Man Injured in Home Invasion

Matt Davlin of Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Boise helped Jason Mullins with some of the financial burden from being unable to work.

