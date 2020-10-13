Craftsman Collision, Western Canada’s largest body shop chain, announced they have teamed up with Viral Defense Solutions to take cleanliness to a new, microscopic level.

The two-stage DrivePur treatment removes 99.99% of harmful pathogens, mold

and odors on contact, and helps prevent their recurrence for up to six months. It

includes a botanical, non-toxic antiseptic initial spray, and a second hospital-proven

titanium dioxide spray containing no harsh chemicals.

Joining a growing group of North American body shops, Craftsman has become the first body shop chain in Western Canada to offer Viral Defense’s DrivePur treatment – and the only chain to offer it at all its locations.

The two-stage application begins with DrivePur’s Fresch antiseptic – 100% natural eucalyptus oil that has a kill rate of 99.99% for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and other viruses, as well as other pathogens including staph, MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus), mold and bacteria. That application is followed by a water-based, non-toxic spray with a titanium dioxide formula widely used in hospital operating rooms and ICUs. It creates a nano-thin antimicrobial coating that helps prevent viruses, bacteria, mold and allergens from attaching to the vehicle’s interior surfaces for up to six months. All vehicle contact surfaces are treated, including steering wheel, dashboard, consoles, door handles, trunk interior and latch.

Craftsman will be applying the two-stage DrivePur treatment to all its replacement vehicles and offering it to customers until Jan. 1 at a discounted price of $49.

DrivePur started in the U.S. in 2008 as a non-toxic cleaning and sterilizing

treatment for hospitals, offices, vehicle interiors and other environments where harsh chemicals are not welcome. DrivePur treatments on replacement vehicles will be included at no extra charge to the customer.

“We’re very excited to be launching this service, especially in light of the

pandemic,” said Rick Hatswell, president of Craftsman. “With everyone so

concerned about sanitization, I think many, if not most, of our customers will opt for it. I wish we could offer it to everyone who wants it, but for now only Craftsman customers getting their vehicles repaired are eligible.”

The DrivePur treatment has been available at all 42 Craftsman Collision locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan since Oct. 1.

