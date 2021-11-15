Crash Champions Acquires 24/7 Collision Care in Baltimore Metro Area

Crash Champions, LLC, announced it has acquired Maryland-based 24/7 Collision Care, a 30,800-square-foot facility serving the Baltimore metro area located in Glen Burnie. With the addition of 24/7 Collision, Crash now has nine locations across the state of Maryland.

“24/7 Collision has established itself as a leading repair shop in the Baltimore metro area thanks to its advanced equipment, talented people and customer-centric mindset – the same ingredients that we rely on at Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The shop’s I-CAR Gold technicians and courteous professionals have provided their community with the highest levels of automotive repairs and customer service, and I am excited for them to continue that work under the Crash Champions banner. Welcome to the family.”

Added 24/7 Collision Care Owner John Randolph, “This is an exciting day for everyone at our organization. We have proudly served Glen Burnie and its surrounding neighborhoods for over 11 years, and I know that as part of Crash Champions, our shop will continue to offer the experience, knowledge and friendliness that our customers have come to expect from us. While the sign on the front of the building will change, what won’t change is our dedication to quality repairs, vehicle safety and customer satisfaction.”