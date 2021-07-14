Crash Champions, LLC announced it has expanded its footprint in San Diego with the acquisition of All American Paint and Body. Crash Champions now has 28 collision repair centers across California.

“All American’s unwavering commitment to providing great service and high-quality workmanship at a fair price made them our best choice for a partner as we continue to expand our footprint in the San Diego market,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As we welcome this facility under the Crash Champions name, we’re thrilled to be building on a team with the expertise, attitude and reputation in the community to provide even greater value for our customers and partners.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.