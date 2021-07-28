Connect with us

Crash Champions Acquires Anderson-Behel Body Shop

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of Anderson-Behel Body Shop, a single shop located in Santa Clara, Calif. This is the company’s first expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area after initially entering the Northern California market last month with the acquisitions of American Autobody Specialist and Diablo Auto Body. The company now has 30 collision repair centers across the Golden State.

“I am very proud of the success that we have had as a company since introducing our brand to the Northern California market last month, and bringing Anderson-Behel and its team on board is a great way to keep that forward momentum going,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “With a 50-year history of helping drivers get back on the road quickly and safely, Anderson-Behel has established itself as the premier Santa Clara and San Jose auto body shop, and I look forward to welcoming them to our growing Crash Champions family in the Bay Area.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

