Crash Champions Acquires Bavarian Body Works in Atlanta

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Atlanta operating footprint with the successful acquisition of Bavarian Body Works.

The acquisition, which was finalized on Friday, May 10, adds two high-quality collision repair centers located in Marietta and Atlanta, Ga. Bavarian Body Works transitioned operations to Crash Champions effective immediately as part of the acquisition.

“We’re certainly proud to continue expanding the Crash Champions brand across Atlanta,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This is a strong acquisition for our team, as Bavarian Body Works has earned a trusted reputation across Atlanta for more than three decades. We look forward to welcoming their team to Crash Champions and adding this proven pair of high-quality repair centers to our growing organization.”

Crash Champions now operates 17 locations across the greater Atlanta market, complementing its overall national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“Bavarian Body Works has built a longstanding, trusted reputation for premier quality and customer service across Metro Atlanta,” said Hans Ryden, owner and president of Bavarian Body Works. “As we engaged with Matt Ebert, it became clear that Crash Champions was a like-minded organization, and that this move would provide tremendous value to our customers, community and team members. We are proud to join their team.”

