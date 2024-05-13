 Crash Champions Acquires Bavarian Body Works in Atlanta

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Bavarian Body Works in Atlanta

The acquisition adds two high-quality collision repair centers located in Marietta and Atlanta, Ga.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Atlanta operating footprint with the successful acquisition of Bavarian Body Works.

The acquisition, which was finalized on Friday, May 10, adds two high-quality collision repair centers located in Marietta and Atlanta, Ga. Bavarian Body Works transitioned operations to Crash Champions effective immediately as part of the acquisition.

“We’re certainly proud to continue expanding the Crash Champions brand across Atlanta,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This is a strong acquisition for our team, as Bavarian Body Works has earned a trusted reputation across Atlanta for more than three decades. We look forward to welcoming their team to Crash Champions and adding this proven pair of high-quality repair centers to our growing organization.”

Crash Champions now operates 17 locations across the greater Atlanta market, complementing its overall national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“Bavarian Body Works has built a longstanding, trusted reputation for premier quality and customer service across Metro Atlanta,” said Hans Ryden, owner and president of Bavarian Body Works. “As we engaged with Matt Ebert, it became clear that Crash Champions was a like-minded organization, and that this move would provide tremendous value to our customers, community and team members. We are proud to join their team.”

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

