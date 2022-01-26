Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has acquired a collision repair center in Colorado Springs, Colo., owned and operated by collision industry veteran Dave Beem and his family. This acquisition strategically supplements the company’s recent acquisitions of two single-location collision repair centers in Colorado — Autobahn and Auto Collision Specialists — and brings the company’s number of locations in the Centennial State to nine.

“Having established ourselves in the Denver market, it was only natural for us to look at expansion further south into Colorado Springs, and Dave Beem’s shop stood out for its emphasis on quality and its reputation in the community,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their focus on operational excellence and enhanced service has been a recipe for highly satisfied customers, and I am pleased to welcome their team of skilled professionals and certified technicians to the Crash Champions team.”

