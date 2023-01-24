Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body in California

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

The collision repair center features a 12,500-square-foot production facility serving customers and business partners in the East Bay area. Crocketts has built an impressive reputation since first opening its doors for business in 1979.

“We are proud to continue the growth of Crash Champions across the state of California, and this particular acquisition adds another high-quality collision repair center to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We have been impressed with Crocketts Premier Auto Body for quite some time, and to welcome them to the Crash Champions team is a big win for us and for our growing service to the Bay area. Crocketts has built an esteemed reputation in the community, and it will be our responsibility and promise to carry that forward with the backing and resources of the Crash Champions organization.”

Crash Champions has quickly grown its network of repair centers across California. Today, the company proudly provides motorists and business partners a leading lineup of more than 100 locations across the state, complementing a nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and Washington D.C.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities available.