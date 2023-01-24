 Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body in California

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

Related Articles

The collision repair center features a 12,500-square-foot production facility serving customers and business partners in the East Bay area. Crocketts has built an impressive reputation since first opening its doors for business in 1979.

“We are proud to continue the growth of Crash Champions across the state of California, and this particular acquisition adds another high-quality collision repair center to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We have been impressed with Crocketts Premier Auto Body for quite some time, and to welcome them to the Crash Champions team is a big win for us and for our growing service to the Bay area. Crocketts has built an esteemed reputation in the community, and it will be our responsibility and promise to carry that forward with the backing and resources of the Crash Champions organization.”

Crash Champions has quickly grown its network of repair centers across California. Today, the company proudly provides motorists and business partners a leading lineup of more than 100 locations across the state, complementing a nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and Washington D.C.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities available.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in California

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California. The acquisition expands Crash Champions’ California network to more than 100 repaircenters across the state, complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states.

The acquisition officially closed on Jan. 20.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Adds 40th Location in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on OE Collision Info Best Practices

ASE will be hosting a free webinar titled “Best Practices with OE Collision Information” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Releases Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

While white and black still win, chromatic colors gain market share around the globe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WyoTech’s $16M Expansion Brings Need for More Instructors

The school seeks new instructors to staff its new 90,000-square-foot expansion and accommodate its burgeoning student body.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers