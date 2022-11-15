Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash.

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash.
One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
“I am thrilled to welcome Bob McConkey and his team to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “DAA offers the finest quality collision repair and restoration services available using the latest technologies, which speaks to why its customers have voted it the no. 1 regional repair center for nine straight years. Like Crash Champions, DAA does not make compromises when it comes to the caliber of its professionals, materials or equipment. I am confident they will make a terrific addition to our footprint in the region.”
DAA’s two I-CAR Gold Class repair centers boast nearly 30,000 square feet of combined production space staffed by ASE-certified technicians. It is the only collision repair company in Spokane that is certified by Honda, Acura and Subaru.
“At DAA, our journey to becoming a top-rated auto body repair facility has been made possible by ASE-trained and certified technicians and a culture that prioritizes service and community,” said Bob McConkey, owner of DAA Auto Body Centers. “These are the same elements that have served as the foundation for Crash Champions’ continued national expansion, which was a key factor behind our decision to join the team. Though leadership may change, the shop will remain a dynamic, customer-focused organization with strong roots in the local community.”
Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.