Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash.

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash.

One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob McConkey and his team to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “DAA offers the finest quality collision repair and restoration services available using the latest technologies, which speaks to why its customers have voted it the no. 1 regional repair center for nine straight years. Like Crash Champions, DAA does not make compromises when it comes to the caliber of its professionals, materials or equipment. I am confident they will make a terrific addition to our footprint in the region.”