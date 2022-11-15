 Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash.
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

on

Jerry's ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer's Association

on

Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

on

Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100
Advertisement

Service King-Crash Champions Merger: What Does It Mean?

What does the Service King-Crash Champions merger mean for the collision repair industry?

Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.

MORE POST

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Consolidators: Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Consolidators: Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

News: Crash Network’s Insurer Report Card Now Open

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob McConkey and his team to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “DAA offers the finest quality collision repair and restoration services available using the latest technologies, which speaks to why its customers have voted it the no. 1 regional repair center for nine straight years. Like Crash Champions, DAA does not make compromises when it comes to the caliber of its professionals, materials or equipment. I am confident they will make a terrific addition to our footprint in the region.”

Advertisement

DAA’s two I-CAR Gold Class repair centers boast nearly 30,000 square feet of combined production space staffed by ASE-certified technicians. It is the only collision repair company in Spokane that is certified by Honda, Acura and Subaru.

“At DAA, our journey to becoming a top-rated auto body repair facility has been made possible by ASE-trained and certified technicians and a culture that prioritizes service and community,” said Bob McConkey, owner of DAA Auto Body Centers. “These are the same elements that have served as the foundation for Crash Champions’ continued national expansion, which was a key factor behind our decision to join the team. Though leadership may change, the shop will remain a dynamic, customer-focused organization with strong roots in the local community.”

Advertisement

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network

Consolidators: Driven Glass Honors Veterans Across Family of Brands

Consolidators: Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Event

Consolidators: ABRA Takes Part in R.E.D. Fridays to Celebrate Veterans

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business