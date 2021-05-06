Crash Champions Acquires Eight Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has closed out the month of April with the acquisition of eight leading repair shops throughout Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. These top-performing shops complement Crash Champions’ earlier acquisition of nine additional repair shops located throughout the midwestern market at the start of 2021.

Click Here to Read More

In East Moline, Ill., Crash Champions completed the acquisition of Collision Repair Center, Inc. This acquisition strategically followed the company’s 2020 acquisitions of Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body and Albany Auto Body in the greater Chicago area, as well as Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in nearby Davenport, Iowa.

Surrounding Springfield, Mo., Crash Champions completed the acquisition of Branson Collision Center, which boasts 20,000 square feet across its facility. This acquisition continued Crash Champions’ expansion into the Missouri market, strategically supplementing the company’s earlier acquisitions of Dodson-Williams Automotive and French Davis Collision in 2020.

In Ohio, the company acquired three Excalibur Auto Body repair shops located across Cleveland, Medina and Rocky River. Crash Champions entered the Cleveland market in January of 2021 through the acquisition of three earlier shops in the Excalibur platform, located across Streetsboro, Chagrin Falls and South Euclid. These latest acquisitions of Excalibur Auto Body shops have created one of the largest collision repair companies in the greater Cleveland metro area. Crash Champions first entered Ohio in Columbus with its successful acquisitions of Auto Body Collision and Glass and Fred Rieser in 2020.

In Wisconsin, Crash Champions announced the acquisition of two Quality Auto Body, Inc. repair shops, located in Milwaukee and Mequon and boasting 27,000 square feet across the two facilities. In nearby Slinger, Wis., Crash Champions also completed the acquisition of D&M Auto Body. These three acquisitions strategically follow the company’s 2020 acquisitions of Silver Spring Automotive in Milwaukee and Gillette’s Collision Center in Waukesha.