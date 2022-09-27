 Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida
Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Driven Glass Shares Growth Story at Auto Glass Week
Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has acquired Lakewood Auto Collision, a single repair center in Bradenton, Fla.

The acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy as the company now offers customers 50 Florida repair centers and 570 locations nationwide. The Lakewood acquisition follows recent announcements that include acquisitions of Daya’s Collision Center, Auto Collision Technologies, Paint-N-Motion, Salemi’s Body Shop and the strategic transaction of Service King Collision.

“Lakewood’s advanced facilities and commitment to ongoing professional training makes its skilled technicians some of the best in the business,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Lakewood team will be in good company at Crash Champions, and I am happy to welcome them to the family.”

Added Lakewood Auto Collision Owner Paul Carpenter, “Over the years, we have established a reputation at Lakewood for providing high-quality repairs and an enhanced customer experience for members of our community looking to get their car back on the road after an accident. Given Crash Champions’ culture and commitment to excellence, I am confident that they will maintain that reputation going forward.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their businesses should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

