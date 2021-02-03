Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs, has announced the acquisition of nine leading repair shops throughout Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Surrounding Cleveland, Ohio, Crash Champions completed the acquisition of three Excalibur Collision repair shops, located across Streetsboro, Chagrin Falls and South Euclid and comprising 34,200 total square feet for conventional insurance work. These acquisitions build on the company’s successful acquisition of Auto Body Collision and Glass and Fred Rieser in Ohio in 2020.

In the Chicago, Ill., area, Crash Champions acquired Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body and Albany Auto Body, strategically filling a gap in the company’s Chicagoland footprint and securing its positioning in the North Shore area of Irving Park.

In the Kansas City area, Crash Champions has partnered with Weaver’s Auto Center in Shawnee, Kan., and acquired Richard’s Collision Center in Grandview, Mo. With the addition of these two repair shops to the company’s earlier acquisitions of Precision Collision Center and Dave’s Roe Body Shop in Kansas City, Crash Champions has successfully expanded into its seventh U.S. state and strengthened its existing market presence in the broader Kansas City market.

In Wisconsin, Crash Champions acquired Gillette’s Collision Center in Waukesha, encompassing 8,500 square feet across its facility and boasting I-CAR Gold status and Honda First, and Assured Performance manufacturer certifications. This comes on the heels of the company’s 2020 acquisition of Silver Spring Automotive in West Bend.