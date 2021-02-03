Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs, has announced the acquisition of nine leading repair shops throughout Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin.
Surrounding Cleveland, Ohio, Crash Champions completed the acquisition of three Excalibur Collision repair shops, located across Streetsboro, Chagrin Falls and South Euclid and comprising 34,200 total square feet for conventional insurance work. These acquisitions build on the company’s successful acquisition of Auto Body Collision and Glass and Fred Rieser in Ohio in 2020.
In the Chicago, Ill., area, Crash Champions acquired Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body and Albany Auto Body, strategically filling a gap in the company’s Chicagoland footprint and securing its positioning in the North Shore area of Irving Park.
In the Kansas City area, Crash Champions has partnered with Weaver’s Auto Center in Shawnee, Kan., and acquired Richard’s Collision Center in Grandview, Mo. With the addition of these two repair shops to the company’s earlier acquisitions of Precision Collision Center and Dave’s Roe Body Shop in Kansas City, Crash Champions has successfully expanded into its seventh U.S. state and strengthened its existing market presence in the broader Kansas City market.
In Wisconsin, Crash Champions acquired Gillette’s Collision Center in Waukesha, encompassing 8,500 square feet across its facility and boasting I-CAR Gold status and Honda First, and Assured Performance manufacturer certifications. This comes on the heels of the company’s 2020 acquisition of Silver Spring Automotive in West Bend.
“Through these strategic acquisitions, Crash Champions will be better positioned to serve the greater midwestern markets as we continue on this remarkable growth trajectory,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “All nine of these repair shops will now enjoy the opportunity to further professionalize, improve operations and drive top-line growth and profitability under the Crash Champions family of companies. We look forward to learning from these remarkable shops – who share our mission of unparalleled customer service and industry excellence – to create even greater value for our customers, employees and shareholders for years to come.”
Crash Champions is one of the largest independent collision repair MSOs in America with more than 900 team members serving locations across the greater Chicago area; Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; Kansas; Missouri; Ohio; and Southern California.
For more information, visit crashchampions.com or watch their video.