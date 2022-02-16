AirPro Diagnostics: Reasons Why Vehicle Calibrations Are Not Done (VIDEO)
Consolidators
Crash Champions Acquires Sunnyside Collision in Greater Cleveland
Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in greater Cleveland through the acquisition of Sunnyside Collision in Parma, Ohio.
The addition of Sunnyside Collision is the latest transaction that Crash Champions has completed in the Greater Cleveland metro area and follows earlier acquisitions of VIP Autobody, Car-Tech, Ohio Collision Group and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 18 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.
“We have grown our footprint in the Greater Cleveland area significantly since first introducing the Crash Champions brand to the state just two years ago,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Today, Sunnyside Collision is the latest well-respected and high-performing collision repair center to join our Ohio platform, and we could not be more pleased. The leadership at Sunnyside Collision has built a talented team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to their local community, and we are very happy to have them join the Crash Champions family.”
Added Sunnyside Collision Owner Kirt Frye, “At Sunnyside, we develop real relationships with the people who come through our doors, and under the Crash Champions banner, our customers can rest assured this will continue. To this end, our loyal customers will continue to receive the same high-quality repairs in a friendly and compassionate environment. Matt and his team are skilled operators who care deeply about the impact of their work, and I wish them good luck in this next chapter.”
For those collision repair companies interested in selling their business, visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.