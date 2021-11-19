Connect with us

Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Centers in San Diego

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced it has acquired two collision repair centers in the San Diego metro area owned and operated by collision industry veteran Dan Greenwald and his family. This acquisition further strengthens Crash Champions’ presence in the Southern California region, now at 28 locations, and marks the company’s fourth location in the metro San Diego market.

“When reviewing opportunities to expand our brand in the San Diego market, these two collision repair facilities owned and operated by Dan and his family clearly stood out,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Not only do they deliver professional-level collision repairs from highly trained I-CAR-trained technicians, but they also make outstanding service a cornerstone of their offering. This emphasis on operational excellence and customer satisfaction have helped them become a leader for collision repair in Southern California, and make them an ideal addition to our growing family.”

Added Dan Greenwald, “My family and I have proudly served the South County area of San Diego for over three decades, and after exploring our options with Veritas Advisors, our M&A Advisor, I know that our customers are in good hands under the Crash banner. Matt is an industry veteran with his roots on the operational side, just like me, and based on the commitment to excellence I’ve seen at every level of the Crash Champions organization, I am confident that this transaction will propel our collision repair centers to new heights.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

BodyShop Business