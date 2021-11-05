Connect with us

Crash Champions Acquires VIP Autobody of Cleveland

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired VIP Autobody, an officially certified Collision Care Provider located in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

The addition of VIP Autobody is the fifth transaction that the company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area in 2021, following the July acquisitions of Ohio Collision Group, Car-Tech Akron and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 17 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

"I am thrilled to welcome everyone at VIP Autobody to the Crash Champions family," said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "The VIP leadership team has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to their employees and customers alike, which is a core principle that both of our organizations share. Under the Crash Champions banner, we will continue to invest in the technology, tools and training necessary to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels like a VIP."

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

