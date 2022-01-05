 Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States
Consolidators

Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has added 11 new locations as a result of three transactions in Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri: Legacy Autobody Group, consisting of seven shops in Eastern Pennsylvania; Premier Collision Repair, a single location in Ft. Myers, Fla.; and three collision repair facilities previously operated by the Cable Dahmer Auto Group across the Kansas City Metro region. This positions the company to enter 2022 with 175 locations across 18 states.

“All of these locations are high-quality, plug-and-play facilities complete with talented, service-oriented professionals who will make stellar additions to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We are always looking for like-minded organizations with established histories of providing quality automotive repairs and white glove customer experiences, and these knowledgeable owner-operators share our core principles of service excellence and quality craftmanship, making them ideally suited to join our growing platform. I look forward to welcoming them, and all of our new team members, to the Crash Champions family.”

This most recent set of acquisitions comes on the heels of an active December for Crash Champions, during which the company announced 32 new locations, 12 of them in Florida, and two new market entries, New Mexico and Montana. The final acquisitions of 2021 solidified Crash Champions’ growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest while establishing its presence in the Midwest and Southwestern states.

“Since starting on our growth path in 2019, we have had clear ambitions to expand from a regional presence in Chicagoland into a truly national MSO with locations across the country,” said Ebert. “This past year marked a significant step towards that goal, and we have no intention of easing off the pedal. The Mountain and Southwest regions are natural geographies for us, as it bridges our Midwestern base to our Northwest Pacific footprint, and both Montana and New Mexico represent vibrant markets that we are excited to tap. Looking forward to the year ahead, we remain laser-focused on strategically growing our brand while maintaining the same high value proposition for our customers, our insurance partners and our neighbors in the communities we serve.”

For those collision repair companies interested in selling their business, click here.

