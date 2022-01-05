Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has added 11 new locations as a result of three transactions in Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri: Legacy Autobody Group, consisting of seven shops in Eastern Pennsylvania; Premier Collision Repair, a single location in Ft. Myers, Fla.; and three collision repair facilities previously operated by the Cable Dahmer Auto Group across the Kansas City Metro region. This positions the company to enter 2022 with 175 locations across 18 states.

“All of these locations are high-quality, plug-and-play facilities complete with talented, service-oriented professionals who will make stellar additions to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We are always looking for like-minded organizations with established histories of providing quality automotive repairs and white glove customer experiences, and these knowledgeable owner-operators share our core principles of service excellence and quality craftmanship, making them ideally suited to join our growing platform. I look forward to welcoming them, and all of our new team members, to the Crash Champions family.”

This most recent set of acquisitions comes on the heels of an active December for Crash Champions, during which the company announced 32 new locations, 12 of them in Florida, and two new market entries, New Mexico and Montana. The final acquisitions of 2021 solidified Crash Champions’ growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest while establishing its presence in the Midwest and Southwestern states.