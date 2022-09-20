Crash Champions Adds 12 Locations in California

Crash Champions has announced significant expansion to its California operations through the strategic acquisitions of Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American Collision Center. Together, the pair of acquisitions combine to add 12 high-quality collision repair locations across the state, increasing Crash Champions’ network to more than 100 state-of-the-art centers across the Golden State and 570 nationwide.

“Both Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American have established themselves as trusted destinations for collision repair, and under the Crash Champions banner, both operations will benefit from the additional resources and capabilities of our national footprint,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As part of the Crash Champions family, the teammates from Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American will experience an industry-leading culture that is rich in opportunities for professional development and career advancement. Equally significant, California customers will continue to enjoy and encounter talented professionals and friendly faces who deliver a seamless repair experience using the latest technology.”

Added Blake’s Auto Body CEO Marc Sebastian, “At Blake’s Auto Body, we have built our reputation on a foundation of quality craftmanship and a laser-focus on exceeding our customers’ expectations with every repair. Through this transaction with Crash Champions, we not only gain the resources and support necessary for continued growth, but we join a team that shares our same operational ethos and commitment to excellence. I could not be more excited about the future prospects for our teammates and customers.”

“Over the past 40 years, Pan American has grown into one of the largest family-owned collision repair centers in Northern California, thanks to our commitment to team growth and development, quality repairs, and customer satisfaction,” said Mikalai Martsul, CEO of Pan American. “Crash Champions has followed a similar formula for success, and in joining Matt and his team, we will have the opportunity to further elevate the services we can offer to our customers. I look forward to the growth path that lies ahead for the organization and our talented employees.”