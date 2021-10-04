Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center in Kenosha and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area. The addition of Pulera Collision follows the company’s other 2021 acquisitions in the region, including D&M Auto Body, Milwaukee Collision and two Quality Auto Body repair shops. The addition of First Choice represents the company’s first expansion in Idaho after initially entering the market earlier this year with the acquisition of Coachman Auto Body.

“These two transactions will be terrific additions to Crash’s growing footprints in Wisconsin and Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Pulera Collision is a standout in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, having been selected multiple times as a Best of Kenosha County winner, and First Choice has grown to three locations thanks to its talented professionals and an unwavering dedication to its customers. Like Crash, both organizations share our commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and first-class service, and I am confident that we can deliver even greater value to these customers and communities as part of the Crash Champions family.”