Connect with us

Consolidators

Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center in Kenosha and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area. The addition of Pulera Collision follows the company’s other 2021 acquisitions in the region, including D&M Auto Body, Milwaukee Collision and two Quality Auto Body repair shops. The addition of First Choice represents the company’s first expansion in Idaho after initially entering the market earlier this year with the acquisition of Coachman Auto Body.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“These two transactions will be terrific additions to Crash’s growing footprints in Wisconsin and Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Pulera Collision is a standout in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, having been selected multiple times as a Best of Kenosha County winner, and First Choice has grown to three locations thanks to its talented professionals and an unwavering dedication to its customers. Like Crash, both organizations share our commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and first-class service, and I am confident that we can deliver even greater value to these customers and communities as part of the Crash Champions family.”

Advertisement

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises Money for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators: Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

Consolidators: Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer

Consolidators: Gerber Collision & Glass Expands to Iowa

Advertisement

on

Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho

on

Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

on

CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs

on

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Holds Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Video: VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 3

Associations: ASA Charts Next Steps on Reorganizational Path

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

Consolidators: CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

PROXXON, Inc.

PROXXON, Inc.
Phone: +1 (828) 522-4377Fax: +1 (828) 522-4376
P.O. Box 1909, Hickory North Carolina 28603-1909
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!
Connect
BodyShop Business