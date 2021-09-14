Connect with us

Consolidators

Crash Champions Adds New Locations in New Jersey, Wisconsin

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired Robbie’s Auto in Dover, N.J., Total Auto Body in Grafton, Wis., and Racine Auto Body in Racine, Wis.

With the addition of Robbie’s Auto, Crash Champions marks its first entrance into the New Jersey market, a natural complement to the Pennsylvania presence the company gained following its acquisition of Signature Collision Centers earlier this year. The additions of Total Auto Body and Racine Auto Body strategically supplement the company’s recent acquisitions of D&M Auto Body, Quality Auto Body, Silver Spring Collision Center and Gillette’s Collision Center, bringing Crash Champions’ number of locations in Wisconsin to eight.

“With these three acquisitions, I am excited for Crash Champions to enter the New Jersey market and strengthen our presence in the Milwaukee market,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “What unites these three facilities is that they each possess highly trained technicians that work in state-of-the-art facilities and provide the highest quality repairs. Their dedication to the customer experience and commitment to safety exemplify everything that we stand for at Crash, making each of them a natural addition to our growing national footprint of locations. I am pleased to welcome them to our championship team, and I look forward to leveraging our resources to further enhance the services provided to customers and partners.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

