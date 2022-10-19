 Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

on

Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

on

Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year

on

Fix Auto USA Names Richard Fish Franchisee of the Year
Advertisement

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

Micki Woods interviews motivational speaker and author Jamie McKinney on helping both women and men step up and feel empowered.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

Consolidators: Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

Associations: SCRS to Present Blend Study Results at Upcoming CIC

AirPro Diagnostics: Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced it has expanded service in the Portland, Ore., metro area. The announcement comes as Crash Champions officially closed on a deal to acquire a location in Gresham. Crash Champions, which opened its first Portland location earlier this year, now serves area customers and business partners at three repair centers across the market. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“This team of highly trained technicians has the expertise and equipment that align with the Crash Champions vision and strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This high-quality facility will continue to provide customers with industry-leading repair work in a service-focused environment, while offering its team members a rewarding corporate culture and meaningful professional development opportunities. I am pleased to welcome them to our growing team.”

The Gresham, Ore., location features about 17,000 square feet of production space and, as part of the Crash Champions’ growing national network, will provide customers with a lifetime warranty on all repairs, valid at any of its locations. 

Advertisement

“I first became a partner at this shop 30 years ago and have served as sole owner for the last 16 years,” said Shon Kim, shop owner and operator. “Born and raised in the local area, I have enjoyed being active and serving Gresham and the local communities. It has been an incredible experience doing what I love, but now is the right time, and Crash Champions is the right partner, to start the next chapter. It is clear to me that Matt and his team are building something special, and I am thrilled that we get to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

Collision repairers interested in selling their business are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Locations

Consolidators: Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

Consolidators: Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Sets Sail on Final Day of Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business