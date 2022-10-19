Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

Crash Champions announced it has expanded service in the Portland, Ore., metro area. The announcement comes as Crash Champions officially closed on a deal to acquire a location in Gresham. Crash Champions, which opened its first Portland location earlier this year, now serves area customers and business partners at three repair centers across the market.

“This team of highly trained technicians has the expertise and equipment that align with the Crash Champions vision and strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This high-quality facility will continue to provide customers with industry-leading repair work in a service-focused environment, while offering its team members a rewarding corporate culture and meaningful professional development opportunities. I am pleased to welcome them to our growing team.”

The Gresham, Ore., location features about 17,000 square feet of production space and, as part of the Crash Champions’ growing national network, will provide customers with a lifetime warranty on all repairs, valid at any of its locations.