Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs, has announced the acquisition of French Davis Collision, Inc. in Missouri, Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in Iowa, Fred Rieser Auto Body, Inc. in Ohio, and Open 7 Days Auto Body, Inc. in California, strengthening its existing market presence in the greater Columbus, Ohio, Springfield, Mo., and Southern California markets, while gaining a first and important foothold into Iowa.

These four acquisitions complement a year of growth for Crash Champions, following six other acquisitions in 2020, including Southern California-based Pacific Elite and Fountain Valley Bodyworks. Crash Champions’ footprint now includes 13 locations in the greater Chicago area; six locations in Missouri; four locations in Ohio; one location in Milwaukee, Wis.; one location in Davenport, Iowa; and 25 locations in the southern California market.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in both the growing Southern California and dynamic Midwestern markets through strong partners that share our dedication to customer service and operational excellence,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Through these key acquisitions, Crash Champions will be better positioned to take advantage of the numerous scale benefits of being a larger MSO, greatly enhancing our growth prospects for 2021 and materially increasing our shareholder value. We look forward to welcoming these exceptional shops under the Crash Champions umbrella and creating even greater value for our customers and employees.”

