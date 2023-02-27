Crash Champions Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors



Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Tom Feeney to its board of directors.

Feeney has more than 45 years of leadership experience — primarily in the automotive services industry —

having most recently served as the president and CEO of Safelite Group, a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service. During his 14-year tenure as president and CEO of Safelite, Feeney was responsible for significant growth of the business and a threefold increase in the number of associates. In recognition of

his 35 years of service and contributions to establishing the company’s vision and brand, Feeney was

named chairman emeritus.

“I am very excited to welcome Tom to the Crash Champions board of directors,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and

founder of Crash Champions. “Having overseen Safelite’s growth from $500 million to over $2 billion in

revenue, Tom brings a deep understanding and invaluable perspective to Crash Champions as we continue

on our own growth journey and seek to become the leading national collision repair services company.”

Added Chairman of Crash Champions’ Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake José E. Feliciano and Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake Colin Leonard, “We look forward to partnering with Tom and leveraging his extensive automotive services experience as Crash Champions continues to expand its geographic footprint and portfolio of complementary service offerings.”

“I have observed Crash Champions’ growth trajectory over the past four years as Matt and his team have grown the company from a regional operator into a leading national platform with over 600 locations,” said Feeney. “I am eager to join the board at this exciting inflection point for both the company and the industry more broadly.”

Today, Crash Champions operates a leading network of high-quality collision repair centers serving customers and business partners in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Collision repair operators interested in joining the Crash Champions team by selling their businesses are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-yourshop to learn more about the process and opportunities.

