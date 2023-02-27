 Crash Champions Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Crash Champions Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Tom Feeney, the former CEO of Safelite, will support Crash Champions’ continued growth.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Tom Feeney to its board of directors.

Related Articles

Feeney has more than 45 years of leadership experience — primarily in the automotive services industry —
having most recently served as the president and CEO of Safelite Group, a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service. During his 14-year tenure as president and CEO of Safelite, Feeney was responsible for significant growth of the business and a threefold increase in the number of associates. In recognition of
his 35 years of service and contributions to establishing the company’s vision and brand, Feeney was
named chairman emeritus.

“I am very excited to welcome Tom to the Crash Champions board of directors,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and
founder of Crash Champions. “Having overseen Safelite’s growth from $500 million to over $2 billion in
revenue, Tom brings a deep understanding and invaluable perspective to Crash Champions as we continue
on our own growth journey and seek to become the leading national collision repair services company.”

Added Chairman of Crash Champions’ Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake José E. Feliciano and Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake Colin Leonard, “We look forward to partnering with Tom and leveraging his extensive automotive services experience as Crash Champions continues to expand its geographic footprint and portfolio of complementary service offerings.”

“I have observed Crash Champions’ growth trajectory over the past four years as Matt and his team have grown the company from a regional operator into a leading national platform with over 600 locations,” said Feeney. “I am eager to join the board at this exciting inflection point for both the company and the industry more broadly.”

Today, Crash Champions operates a leading network of high-quality collision repair centers serving customers and business partners in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Collision repair operators interested in joining the Crash Champions team by selling their businesses are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-yourshop to learn more about the process and opportunities.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Hosts First Responders in Branson, Mo.

Crash Champions recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of an NABC F.R.E.E. event.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it recently hosted more than 25 local first responders at its Branson, Mo.. repair center as part of the National Auto Body Council's (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication(F.R.E.E.) event.

Emergency first responders from seven different agencies took part in the training, which provides the latest in life-saving extrication techniques using donated vehicles and state of the art equipment.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European
Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Friday, Jan. 13 in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Rides to California Mom

Crash Champions and the NABC recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Palm Springs, Calif., mom as part of the NABC’s annual charity golf tournament.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ABJ in its sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Crash Champions as Level One Partner

The NABC announced that Crash Champions has joined the collision repair industry’s premier philanthropic organization as a level one partner.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Offers 2022 Consolidation Year in Review

The acquisition and development strategies of key consolidators came more sharply into view during 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers