Click Here to Read More

Formerly the largest family-owned MSO in Orange County with two of the highest-performing collision repair shops in the industry, Fountain Valley was acquired by Crash Champions in October of last year. Following the rebranding of Fountain Valley, all of the Company’s Southern California locations will be under the Crash Champions banner. The company completed the successful rebrand of Pacific Elite and its 23 locations last month.

“When we first opened our doors in 1974, our goal was to bring a better collision repair and customer service experience to Orange County,” said Dave March, Crash Champions shareholder and former founder and CEO of Fountain Valley. “After 45-plus years of doing things the right way, we became the most trusted player in the market and found a partner in Crash Champions who could help us build on that legacy for years to come. The Crash Champions name and brand are nationally recognized not only for being leaders in collision repair, but also strong corporate and community citizens. Our aligned values and vision are what attracted us to Crash Champions, and our decision to unify under one banner reflects that.”

As part of the rebrand, all Fountain Valley branding and color schemes have been transitioned to Crash Champions. This includes employee uniforms, building signage and all marketing and administrative materials. The iconic “smiley” face will remain on the building at 17481 Newhope Street. Additionally, as of Feb. 1, the Fountain Valley website will begin auto-forwarding to the Crash Champions website.