 Crash Champions Announces Two Acquisitions in New Mexico
BodyShop Business

on

on

Consolidators

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its presence in the Santa Fe metropolitan area through the acquisitions of Custom Craft Auto Collision, a single shop in Santa Fe, and Don Juan’s Certified Collision Care, also a single shop in Santa Fe. The additions of these two repair facilities follow the company’s recent acquisition of Quanz Auto Body, a four-location collision repair center in New Mexico.

“Both Custom Craft and Don Juan’s have established themselves as leading destinations for high-quality collision repair in the Santa Fe metro area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is a pleasure to welcome both shops to the Crash Champions family, where they will fit in right alongside our team of talented and dedicated professionals, and I look forward to further enhancing the services we provide the Santa Fe community.”

Added Don Juan’s Owner Beron Briscoe, “We’ve grown to become one of the most trusted collision repair centers in the Santa Fe area, and joining the Crash Champions family is a terrific next chapter in our history. I’m very proud of our team and the quality work we’ve done at this shop since our founding in 1983, and I know that Crash Champions will continue to build on this legacy for years to come.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop.

