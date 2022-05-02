Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its Southern Florida footprint through the acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies, a single shop located in Hobe Sound, and Paint-N-Motion, Inc., a single shop located in Homestead. The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.

“While the Crash Champions brand has only been in Florida for less than a year, we have already established a significant following thanks to the great work being done at our growing footprint of high-quality locations,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Today’s acquisitions will allow us to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the Southern Florida region, and on behalf of our entire organization, I welcome them to the Crash Champions family.”

Added Paint-N-Motion Owner Ronnie Critzer, “Our shop has worked hard to earn the trust of the local community by making high-quality workmanship and honest, ethical service the cornerstone of everything we do. Crash Champions has demonstrated that same level of commitment in everything that it does, which means that going forward, our talented technicians will have the tools, techniques and support necessary to exceed even the most demanding expectations.”