 Crash Champions Celebrates Milestone Opening of 200th Location
Consolidators

Crash Champions Celebrates Milestone Opening of 200th Location

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its platform of collision repair centers to 200 locations. The landmark acquisitions, located in Neptune City and Wall Township, N.J., mark a major growth milestone for Crash Champions and highlight the company’s successful M&A strategy, which has grown Crash by over 2,400% since 2019. Today, Crash Champions proudly employs more than 3,500 talented professionals across its network of over 200 locations in 20 states, making it the largest founder-led and operated collision repair company in America.

“This is a tremendous time to be a part of the Crash Champions family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash. “While we have undergone a tremendous expansion over the past three years — growing from a regional player to one of the nation’s fastest growing independent collision repair companies — we still operate by the same core principles that guided us on day one as a single shop. To hit 200 locations now is a significant milestone for our entire team, and I could not be prouder of the champions that we employ and the legacy they have helped our organization build.”

Crash Champions opened its first location in New Lennox, Ill., in 1999. After beginning a strategic expansion plan in 2014 to support areas of growth in Chicago and the surrounding region, Crash Champions partnered with private equity firm A&M Capital in 2019 to accelerate growth throughout the U.S.

Ebert, who released a congratulatory video message to his team, added, “Our goal is to be the country’s premier collision repair service provider, which means we want the Crash Champions brand in every corner of America. Reaching 200 locations is an exciting marker on our journey to that destination, and as we look ahead to the future, we will continue to strategically grow our presence in key markets by identifying the right targets, partnering with talented management teams and seamlessly integrating each operation into our platform. Above all else, we will maintain our commitment to exceptional customer service and operational excellence at all locations while we continue to execute on our national expansion plan.”

To celebrate just how far the company has come, the Crash team has simultaneous luncheon celebrations planned for its locations and team members.

Collision repair companies interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

