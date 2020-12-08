Connect with us

Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs with a leading presence in the greater Midwest and Southern California markets, has announced its successful rebrand of Pacific Elite, formerly the largest family-owned operator of collision repair shops in California. Crash Champions acquired Pacific Elite earlier this year and began transitioning its 23 collision repair centers to its nationally recognized brand in early November, with the final location changing its banner on Dec. 1.

“Since being united with Crash Champions’ winning platform, Pacific Elite has benefited from enhanced resources and capabilities for customers, as well as increased growth and future expansion opportunities,” said Tim Mullahey, president of Crash Champions and former CEO of Pacific Elite. “Now with the transition to the Crash Champions brand, these 23 locations will finally take on the full identity of one of the fastest-growing MSOs in the collision repair industry, which will help cement the company’s positioning in the Southern California market.”

As part of the rebrand, all Pacific Elite logo placements, branding and color schemes have been transitioned to Crash Champions. This includes employee uniforms, building signage and all marketing and administrative materials. Additionally, as of Dec. 31, the Pacific Elite website will begin auto-forwarding to the Crash Champions website.

“Following the merger and integration process, this rebrand represents the final step in forging two of the leading names in the collision repair industry into one,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The decision to rebrand Pacific Elite was the result of a careful strategic review process conducted by the company’s leadership team. It is reflective of Crash’s long-term strategy, which includes leveraging the recognized power of the Crash Champions brand – a proven asset with a strong reputation among consumers, carriers and the broader U.S. collision repair industry. As we close out 2020, I’m excited to officially bring our brand to the West Coast and look forward to growing our presence in the Southern California market and beyond for years to come.”

Crash Champions’ merger with Pacific Elite created the fifth largest independent collision repair MSO in America. Today, the Company’s footprint includes 52 locations employing more than 770 team members across six states, including 15 locations in the greater-Chicago area; six locations in Missouri; four locations in Ohio; one location in Milwaukee, WI; one location in Davenport, IA; and 25 locations in Southern California.

To learn more about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com or watch this video.

