Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its footprint in Washington State through the acquisition of Ed’s Premier Auto Body and River City Body & Paint, both in Spokane. The addition of Ed’s and River City are the latest Spokane-area transactions that the company has completed, following the recent acquisitions of Custom Body Collision Repair and Coachman Auto Body.

Click Here to Read More

“These acquisitions are the next step in our ongoing efforts to grow the Crash Champions brand in the Pacific Northwest states,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Spokane is a vibrant market and a great base from which to build our presence in the region, with Ed’s and River City both serving as prime examples of the types of high-caliber operations that we are excited to partner with. I welcome them to the Crash Champions family and look forward to working together to take these shops to the next level.”

Added River City Body & Paint Owner Juanita Schultz, “This is an exciting day for everyone at River City Body & Paint. Importantly, Crash Champions takes the same approach to collision repair that has helped us succeed over the last 40 years — combining the most advanced techniques and tools with friendly customer service. I know our customers will continue to be in good hands.”