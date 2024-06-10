Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its Florida expansion with the successful acquisition of Liles Collision in Ocala.

The acquisition finalized on June 7, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions effective immediately. With more than 45 years of history serving Ocala, the repair center is located at 4380 NE 36th Ave.

“This is another steady step forward in our strategic growth plans and long-term vision for Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It’s important that we identify and acquire like-minded repair centers with a strong reputation for quality and service. Liles Collision offered just that. We’re proud to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Ocala community.”

Crash Champions now operates 58 high-quality repair centers across the state of Florida. Its recent growth across the Sunshine State features five new locations since April, including two Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified locations with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair announced on June 3.

The company operates a nationwide lineup of more than 645 I-CAR Gold Class repair centers across 37 states and provides a written lifetime warranty valid at any location.

