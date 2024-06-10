 Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Consolidators

Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions has acquired Liles Collision in Ocala, Fla.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its Florida expansion with the successful acquisition of Liles Collision in Ocala.

The acquisition finalized on June 7, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions effective immediately. With more than 45 years of history serving Ocala, the repair center is located at 4380 NE 36th Ave.

“This is another steady step forward in our strategic growth plans and long-term vision for Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It’s important that we identify and acquire like-minded repair centers with a strong reputation for quality and service. Liles Collision offered just that. We’re proud to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Ocala community.”

Crash Champions now operates 58 high-quality repair centers across the state of Florida. Its recent growth across the Sunshine State features five new locations since April, including two Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified locations with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair announced on June 3.

The company operates a nationwide lineup of more than 645 I-CAR Gold Class repair centers across 37 states and provides a written lifetime warranty valid at any location.

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

Consolidators

Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale and Pete Huber.

Published:

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale, owner of Maaco Fort Myers, and Pete Huber, Maaco’s former regional director of operations turned franchisee.

Maaco Longwood has been around since 1985 and was owned for the last two years by Kajunju, who also serves as a legal advisor. Kajunju will still retain ownership of his additional stores, Maaco Orlando and Maaco Ocala, and hopes DePasquale and Huber will steer Maaco Longwood into the next chapter of operational excellence.

