Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Chicagoland Family

The vehicle was refurbished by Crash Champions technicians after being donated by GEICO, with additional financial support from Enterprise. It was presented to Gilberto and Paulita Flores at the company’s Elgin, Ill., location on June 24. This is the second time Crash Champions participated in NABC’s Recycled Rides program this year.

“At Crash Champions, we strive to be active members of the communities in which we operate, and helping to ensure that our neighbors have access to reliable transportation is an important part of that commitment,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As a commercial and residential painter, Gilberto’s ability to earn a living was severely limited by a lack of transportation, and we hope that this vehicle will provide greater stability and peace of mind for the entire Flores family. It is a thrill to see our entire team unite around the shared goal of improving the quality of life for our neighbors, and we look forward to continuing our active participation in the NABC Recycle Rides program.”