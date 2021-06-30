Connect with us

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Chicagoland Family

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it has restored and donated a 2012 Hyundai Tucson to a local Chicagoland family in need as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

The vehicle was refurbished by Crash Champions technicians after being donated by GEICO, with additional financial support from Enterprise. It was presented to Gilberto and Paulita Flores at the company’s Elgin, Ill., location on June 24. This is the second time Crash Champions participated in NABC’s Recycled Rides program this year.

“At Crash Champions, we strive to be active members of the communities in which we operate, and helping to ensure that our neighbors have access to reliable transportation is an important part of that commitment,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As a commercial and residential painter, Gilberto’s ability to earn a living was severely limited by a lack of transportation, and we hope that this vehicle will provide greater stability and peace of mind for the entire Flores family. It is a thrill to see our entire team unite around the shared goal of improving the quality of life for our neighbors, and we look forward to continuing our active participation in the NABC Recycle Rides program.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

For more information about Recycled Rides, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

