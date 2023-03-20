 Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Single Mother

Consolidators

Crash Champions recently restored and donated a Hyundai Elantra to a Springfield, Mo., single mother in need as part of the Recycled Rides program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions recently joined hands with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and local non-profit organizations to restore and donate a Hyundai Elantra to a Springfield, Mo., single mother in need. The ceremonial giveaway was part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The recipient, who asked to remain anonymous, was nominated by Women in Need of the Ozarks, which provides support for local single women facing short-term crises. The car was restored by certified collision repair technicians from Crash Champions who volunteered their time and expertise to restore the vehicle to like-new condition.

“We’re grateful for the incredible generosity of the entire Crash Champions team to pull off this special giveaway,” said Paige Payne, president of Women in Need of the Ozarks. “The hard work of their technicians and team members will make an indelible impact on the life of our recipient and her family. This vehicle is a true catalyst that will provide the freedom of a personal reliable vehicle for her and her family.” 

Recycled Rides is a transformative program that unites several areas of the automotive collision repair industry in pursuit of restoring and donating vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million. 

Crash Champions, a level one partner of the NABC, is a regular participant in the Recycled Rides program. In 2022, the organization took part in more than 50 similar giveaways across the country.

“At Crash Champions, one of our core commitments is that we put ‘People First, Always,’” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Our team members take great pride in participating in the NABC Recycled Rides program because they see the very real impact that it makes in the lives of people who need it most. It’s our hope that this vehicle makes a positive impact in the life of today’s recipient.” 

