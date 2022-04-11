Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides to Needy Missouri Families

Management: Auto Body Repair: The Cost of Doing Business
Consolidators
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides to Missouri Families
Crash Champions, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and Enterprise, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Springfield, Mo., recipients via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.
The donation event occurred at the Crash Champions’ South Springfield location in Springfield, Mo. The deserving recipients were selected by Springfield Dream Center and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and the vehicles that were donated included a 2017 Chevy Sonic and 2016 Nissan Rogue.
“My family and I could not be more grateful for this wonderful gift,” said Kevin Cross, one of the Recycled Rides recipients. “Having a reliable vehicle that we can count on for getting to work, running errands and taking part in everyday family activities — especially with our children — is a truly life-changing opportunity and one that we will never take for granted. We are all incredibly thankful to the organizations and individuals who made this possible.”
Added Crash Champions CEO and Founder Matt Ebert, “Crash Champions is a national company, but every one of our shops is connected into their local community. The Recycled Rides program is a perfect example of how we can contribute in our own way to improve the lives of our neighbors. We are collision repair experts, and it’s wonderful to use that expertise to help a family in need with something as important as safe and reliable transportation.”
The donation was also made possible by: Keystone Automotive; Henry’s Towing; Highway 160 Auto Salvage; Bud’s Tire and Wheel; and Youngblood Nissan.
NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.