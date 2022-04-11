Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides to Needy Missouri Families

Crash Champions, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and Enterprise, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Springfield, Mo., recipients via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The donation event occurred at the Crash Champions’ South Springfield location in Springfield, Mo. The deserving recipients were selected by Springfield Dream Center and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and the vehicles that were donated included a 2017 Chevy Sonic and 2016 Nissan Rogue. “My family and I could not be more grateful for this wonderful gift,” said Kevin Cross, one of the Recycled Rides recipients. “Having a reliable vehicle that we can count on for getting to work, running errands and taking part in everyday family activities — especially with our children — is a truly life-changing opportunity and one that we will never take for granted. We are all incredibly thankful to the organizations and individuals who made this possible.”

Advertisement