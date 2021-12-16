Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Residents

Crash Champions, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and Enterprise, recently donated a refurbished 2017 Ford Fusion to a deserving Broward County, Fla., man as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions, the NABC, GEICO and Enterprise all gave Richard Tilghman the gift of transportation.

The presentation, deemed the “Holiday Rideaway,” occurred at the Crash Champions’ Davie location in Davie, Fla., and followed an earlier donation on Nov. 30 in which a deserving father received a refurbished 2018 Honda Civic. The recipients, both veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps, were selected by Operation Sacred Trust.

“I could not be more excited to receive this generous gift,” said Richard Tilghman, the Recycled Rides recipient. “Having a safe and reliable vehicle is truly a blessing, and I cannot begin to tell you the difference this will make in my life. I am forever grateful to the sponsors involved in this wonderful program.”