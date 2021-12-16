 Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Residents
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Resident

on

Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

on

Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

on

Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters in Contest
Advertisement
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

MORE POST

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

Trending Now

News: NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents

Associations: Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

News: NABC Announces Winners of Virtual Car Show

People: Enthusiasm for Cars Leads Woman to Collision Career

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Resident

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and Enterprise, recently donated a refurbished 2017 Ford Fusion to a deserving Broward County, Fla., man as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Crash Champions, the NABC, GEICO and Enterprise all gave Richard Tilghman the gift of transportation.

The presentation, deemed the “Holiday Rideaway,” occurred at the Crash Champions’ Davie location in Davie, Fla., and followed an earlier donation on Nov. 30 in which a deserving father received a refurbished 2018 Honda Civic. The recipients, both veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps, were selected by Operation Sacred Trust.

“I could not be more excited to receive this generous gift,” said Richard Tilghman, the Recycled Rides recipient. “Having a safe and reliable vehicle is truly a blessing, and I cannot begin to tell you the difference this will make in my life. I am forever grateful to the sponsors involved in this wonderful program.”

Advertisement

Added Crash Champions CEO and Founder Matt Ebert, “Participating in the NABC Recycled Rides program is always a pleasure. The charitable organizations involved, like Operation Sacred Trust, find deserving individuals and families for whom a vehicle will make a life-changing difference. We applaud all the wonderful sponsors who joined us in supporting this tremendous effort, and we wish nothing but the best for the outstanding recipients.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida

Consolidators: CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands Into Arizona

Consolidators: 1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business