Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Residents

News: NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents
Consolidators
Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Resident
Crash Champions, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and Enterprise, recently donated a refurbished 2017 Ford Fusion to a deserving Broward County, Fla., man as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.
The presentation, deemed the “Holiday Rideaway,” occurred at the Crash Champions’ Davie location in Davie, Fla., and followed an earlier donation on Nov. 30 in which a deserving father received a refurbished 2018 Honda Civic. The recipients, both veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps, were selected by Operation Sacred Trust.
“I could not be more excited to receive this generous gift,” said Richard Tilghman, the Recycled Rides recipient. “Having a safe and reliable vehicle is truly a blessing, and I cannot begin to tell you the difference this will make in my life. I am forever grateful to the sponsors involved in this wonderful program.”
Added Crash Champions CEO and Founder Matt Ebert, “Participating in the NABC Recycled Rides program is always a pleasure. The charitable organizations involved, like Operation Sacred Trust, find deserving individuals and families for whom a vehicle will make a life-changing difference. We applaud all the wonderful sponsors who joined us in supporting this tremendous effort, and we wish nothing but the best for the outstanding recipients.”
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.