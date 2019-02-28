Crash Champions Earns NSF Collision Certification

NSF International, an independent public health and safety organization with 75 years of independent testing, auditing and certification expertise, announced it has certified seven Crash Champions locations throughout the Chicago area. Earning NSF International certification demonstrates Crash Champions’ commitment to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction and exceptional repair services.

NSF International’s independent, third-party collision repair shop certification assesses and evaluates a shop’s ability to meet specific quality, operations, and training and technical service requirements. These requirements include following OE repair procedures, providing exemplary customer service, assessing staff competency, ensuring the proper equipment is used for the repair, documenting procedures and meeting facility requirements. If a shop meets these requirements and successfully passes its audit, NSF International certification is granted. Certification categories include refinish, steel structural and advanced material structural. Crash Champions shops earned advanced material structural certification, meaning they are certified to conduct structural repairs on non-steel parts.

“We are excited to announce that all seven of our Crash Champions locations have gone through NSF International’s extensive certification process and met all certification requirements,” said Matt Ebert, CEO of Crash Champions. “It was not easy, but thanks to our team, we passed the audit and met all requirements including the repair inspections which evaluate the entire repair process.”

In addition to the initial audit to earn certification, Crash Champions will undergo ongoing audits to ensure continued compliance with NSF International certification requirements. Crash Champions’ repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty.

“NSF International collision repair shop certification recognizes shops like Crash Champions with outstanding collision experts that go above and beyond to provide high-quality repairs and excellent customer service,” said Dave Parzen, senior technical manager, NSF International.

Additional information about NSF International collision repair shop certification can be found on NSF International’s website, or by contacting NSF at [email protected] or (734) 214-6271.