 Crash Champions Enters Georgia Market
Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions has expanded its presence in Georgia through the acquisition of Thomas Collision Center, which operates two high-quality collision repair centers in Valdosta, Ga. Crash now has 11 locations in the Peach State.

“James and his team of dedicated, highly-trained professionals have worked hard to establish Thomas Collision as one of the most respected operators in the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their reputation and standard of excellence will serve us well as we continue to expand our team in the Peach State, and I am pleased to welcome them to the Crash Champions family.”

Added Thomas Collision Center Owner James Thomas, “Being born and raised in Valdosta, I have deep ties to this community and take great pride in making sure the customers who walk through our doors get only first-class service and the highest quality repairs. In Matt, I have met a fellow owner-operator who continues to go above and beyond for his customers and employees, just as he did when running his very first shop. I know the team at Thomas Collision and the residents of Valdosta will be in good hands with Crash Champions.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

