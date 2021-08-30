Connect with us

Consolidators

Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC, announced it has entered the Idaho market through the acquisition of Coachman Auto Body, with two locations that serve both the Spokane, Wash., and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, metropolitan areas. This transaction provides Crash Champions with entry to the economic and cultural center of the Inland Northwest and positions the company for future growth in the market.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are very excited to bring the Crash Champions brand to the Inland Northwest through our acquisition of Coachman, which has established itself as a trusted partner, providing outstanding service in the region,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Coachman offers top-grade, comprehensive collision repair services combined with best-in-class customer service. It was this powerful combination that made them the perfect launch pad for Crash Champions to establish itself in the market. On behalf of the entire Crash team, I am pleased to welcome Coachman’s talented professionals and technicians into our family, and I look forward to maintaining their reputation for excellence while continuing to serve the members of the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene communities.”

Advertisement

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Prepares to Debut LEED Certified Facility in San Antonio

Consolidators: ABRA Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility

Consolidators: CARSTAR, Original One Parts Recognize Outstanding Parts Managers

Consolidators: 1Collision Hires New Director of Location Development

Advertisement

on

Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

on

CARSTAR Chicagoland Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

on

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA

on

CARSTAR Opens First Location in Charlotte
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chicagoland Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

News: AirPro Diagnostics Adds to Leadership Team

Shop Operations: Heavy-Duty Collision Comes to Cleveland!

Video: VIDEO: Key Collision Improves Performance with Evercoat Products

Products: Dent Fix Launches Improved Body Line Tool
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Equalizer Industries, Inc.

Equalizer Industries, Inc.
Phone: 512.388.7715
2611 Oakmont Drive, Round Rock TX 78665
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time
Connect
BodyShop Business