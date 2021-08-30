Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

Crash Champions, LLC, announced it has entered the Idaho market through the acquisition of Coachman Auto Body, with two locations that serve both the Spokane, Wash., and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, metropolitan areas. This transaction provides Crash Champions with entry to the economic and cultural center of the Inland Northwest and positions the company for future growth in the market.

“We are very excited to bring the Crash Champions brand to the Inland Northwest through our acquisition of Coachman, which has established itself as a trusted partner, providing outstanding service in the region,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Coachman offers top-grade, comprehensive collision repair services combined with best-in-class customer service. It was this powerful combination that made them the perfect launch pad for Crash Champions to establish itself in the market. On behalf of the entire Crash team, I am pleased to welcome Coachman’s talented professionals and technicians into our family, and I look forward to maintaining their reputation for excellence while continuing to serve the members of the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene communities.”