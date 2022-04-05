 Crash Champions Enters Oregon Market
Consolidators

Crash Champions Enters Oregon Market

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has entered the Portland market through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body. One of the Northwest’s premier auto body shops for electric and hybrid vehicle repairs, Artistic has two locations comprising over 75,000 square feet in Tigard and Wilsonville.

“I am thrilled that Artistic Auto Body is joining the Crash Champions family and providing us with our entry point into the Portland metro area and Oregon more broadly,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Artistic’s highly accredited technicians, multiple factory certifications and state-of-the-art electric vehicle repair center have made them one of Portland’s best and most trusted body shops. As a testament to this excellence, their Tigard location was named Outstanding Shop of the Year for 2020 by VeriFacts, and under the Crash banner we intend to maintain that elite standard moving forward.”

Added Artistic Auto Body Owner Terry Mostul, “The past 40 years of building Artistic into what it is today has been an incredible experience, and it is only fitting that an owner and operator like Matt and his team at Crash Champions are the ones to take the reins to help continue that growth. It has been a privilege to help restore our customers’ peace of mind in difficult times through high-quality repairs and compassionate service, and I know that while the sign on the front will change, people will still find the same level of professionalism and repair excellence when they walk through the doors.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com. Those collision repair companies interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

