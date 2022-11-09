Consolidators: Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Presentation
Crash Champions Enters West Texas Market
Crash Champions announced that the organization has officially expanded to the West Texas market through the acquisition of Collision King, a leading multi-shop operator in Lubbock, Texas.
One of West Texas’ leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, Collision King serves customers at three Lubbock repair centers:
- Lubbock Downtown
- Lubbock South
- Lubbock Southwest
The strategic expansion to the West Texas market grows Crash Champions’ Texas footprint to 99 locations, complementing a nationwide network of more than 575 repair centers in 35 states.
“Collision King will make a terrific addition to our growing Texas footprint, and I am excited to welcome them to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Steven and his team have clearly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs, as evidenced by the Best of Lubbock award they have received for 16 straight years. The highly trained professionals, state-of-the-art equipment and best practices employed at Collision King have made them the go-to destination for first rate repairs in West Texas, and we will maintain that same formula for success as part of Crash Champions.”
Collision King carries I-CAR Gold status, and its management staff collectively has more than 165 years of experience. Further, and much like Crash Champions’ team members, all Collision King body technicians undergo continual ASE re-certification and I-CAR training to stay abreast of new trends and technologies.
“For 24 years, we have lovingly served our great community and region, and we are incredibly grateful and thankful to all of our employees, vendors and customers,” said Steven Tisdale, owner of Collision King. “As we pass the reigns of ownership, customers can rest assured that the team at Crash Champions possesses all the core values and principles we hold so dear. I have complete confidence that passion, unparalleled service and that West Texas grit will continue to define the experience for customers that walk through the doors.”
Collision repairers interested in selling their business are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.