Crash Champions Enters West Texas Market

Crash Champions announced that the organization has officially expanded to the West Texas market through the acquisition of Collision King, a leading multi-shop operator in Lubbock, Texas.

One of West Texas’ leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, Collision King serves customers at three Lubbock repair centers:

Lubbock Downtown

Lubbock South

Lubbock Southwest

The strategic expansion to the West Texas market grows Crash Champions’ Texas footprint to 99 locations, complementing a nationwide network of more than 575 repair centers in 35 states.

“Collision King will make a terrific addition to our growing Texas footprint, and I am excited to welcome them to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Steven and his team have clearly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs, as evidenced by the Best of Lubbock award they have received for 16 straight years. The highly trained professionals, state-of-the-art equipment and best practices employed at Collision King have made them the go-to destination for first rate repairs in West Texas, and we will maintain that same formula for success as part of Crash Champions.”